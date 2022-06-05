×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to debate key budgets

President Cyril Ramaphosa to update the country on priorities raised in his state of the nation address

BL Premium
05 June 2022 - 19:33 Erin Bates

From Tuesday this week, MPs in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly will hold policy debates on budgets, including those of home affairs, parliament and the presidency.

The head of state and his deputy are to appear in parliament this week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now