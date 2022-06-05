POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to debate key budgets
President Cyril Ramaphosa to update the country on priorities raised in his state of the nation address
05 June 2022 - 19:33
From Tuesday this week, MPs in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly will hold policy debates on budgets, including those of home affairs, parliament and the presidency.
The head of state and his deputy are to appear in parliament this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now