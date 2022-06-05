BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA needs Chinese-like commitment to its development plan
SA’s downfall has been its failure to properly implement the holistic, research-based NDP 2030
05 June 2022 - 17:05
The National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, launched in 2011, is a brilliant policy document. It was the first holistic attempt to map out a future path for SA.
However, as with so many things South African, implementation has been our downfall. The recent admission by ANC economic transformation subcommittee head Mmamoloko Kubayi that its goals will not be met by 2030 highlights the damage done from missed opportunity...
