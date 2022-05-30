Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Nothing left but cold, hard truth for undead ruin of ANC Mmamoloko Kubayi admits the party will not meet its National Development Plan goals by 2030, writes Tom Eaton B L Premium

When the show is over, and rooms that once throbbed with secrets and money and predatory intent are full of mislabelled boxes and hollow-eyed nobodies; when the lies are recited as much as a ritual as a genuine attempt to deceive; when the best hope is to pawn the last shreds of oneself for a handful of brass beads dropped by the proper looters when they got out years ago; there comes a moment when all that’s left is the truth.

On Sunday, the undead ruin of the ANC finally got there, as Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of does it really matter anymore, announced that the party would not, in fact, be meeting the targets outlined in its National Development Plan (NDP) by 2030...