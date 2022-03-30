LETTER: Government’s lickspittle

Perhaps an enormous chip on John Lamola’s shoulder explains why his fingers connected with his keyboard in a torrent of such vehement verbosity (“Bigoted ideology at the base of attack on Civil Aviation Authority”, March 29).

What else could explain his use of tumid terms like “ideologically diseased misreading of the constitution”, never mind gibberish like “conjunctive competitor”.

Prof Lamola blathers on about a unitary state and the common national interest, but it is clear he resents the fact that the Western Cape is governed by a DA administration.

SAA has been one of the ANC’s great postapartheid failures. The least one might expect of the airline’s interim board chair is a modicum of humility. But instead he seems to think his role requires of him to be the national government’s lickspittle. This does not augur well for our ill-starred national carrier.

Michael Cardo

Cape Town

