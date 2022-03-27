MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased Civil Aviation Authority abuses powers

In a normal democracy the decision by the Civil Aviation Authority to ground a major carrier would lead to a collective sigh of relief.

State institutions exist to protect citizens rather than special interest groups. If an airline is cutting corners on maintenance you want someone in authority to step up and, even at grave inconvenience to passengers holding tickets, keep potentially unsafe planes on the ground.

But we have long ceased to be a normal democracy. The SA Civil Aviation Authority authorised an SAA Airbus flight from Brussels in late February 2021 to bring the first Covid-19 vaccines to SA. However, because of its precarious finances as well as the pandemic and a year of travel lockdowns, the airline had been grounded. Its pilots hadn’t clocked the requisite flying hours or maintained their training.

“Each request for exemption is evaluated on its own merits. The Brussels flight was a one-off exemption; and was granted on the strength of its risk mitigation measures, which are aligned to SA civil aviation regulations and acceptable global standards,” a statement read.

As things turned out, the decision to let the pilots take off on what was little more than a state-sponsored publicity flight did not turn out brilliantly. The crew miscalculated the take-off weight by almost 90 tonnes. Accordingly, when the pilots retracted the flaps, disaster was only averted because the Airbus’s aviation systems took control, increasing thrust while lowering the nose of the aircraft.

These so-called “alpha floor events” are automatically communicated to the manufacturers of the airframe and the engines. They are also required by regulation to be reported by SAA to our Civil Aviation Authority within 24 to 72 hours, depending on the seriousness of the incident. Instead, the airline stalled for almost three weeks.

As far as anyone is able to tell, no consequences were imposed on SAA for the failure to report, or even for the gross incompetence that permitted the incident to occur in the first place.