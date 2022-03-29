National

Dudu Myeni appears in court on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

Myeni briefly took the stand before her case was postponed to May 4 to allow the state to consider representations submitted by the defence

29 March 2022 - 15:46 Nonkululeko Njilo
Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe
Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges including defeating the administration of justice.   

Myeni briefly took the stand before her case was postponed to May 4 to allow the state to consider representations submitted by the defence.

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020, when she unmasked the identity of a witness who had been granted anonymity by commission chair, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Myeni was facing a charge of defeating and obstructing the proper administration of justice, with two alternative counts — one for the contravention of the Commissions Act and another for contravention of the inquiry’s regulations.   

At the time of the incident, Myeni repeatedly revealed the name of a whistle-blower, known as “Mr X”, despite being warned against this.

Zondo later instructed the commission’s legal team to assist its secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni after an affidavit was submitted explaining her conduct. Zondo was unconvinced by the explanation and instructed lawyers to forge ahead with opening a criminal case.  

Before this, inquiry evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr broke down in tears while presenting an application for “Mr X”, who sought to have his identity shielded as he feared for his life. 

“Mr X”, while giving evidence from a secret location, gave details of how his company was allegedly used in a looting scheme to siphon money from Mhlathuze Water, where Myeni served as chair.

He said he had known Myeni for a long time, well before their dealings with the scheme, between 2013 and 2016.

“Mr X” also gave details about how Mboniseni Majola, an engineer at Mhlathuze Water, allegedly played a central part in a looting scheme to siphon money from the water authority.

Zondo says Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane have a case to answer on graft

Third instalment lifts lid on state capture and Bosasa’s influence over governing ANC and its members
National
3 weeks ago

ERIC LEVENSTEIN: Zondo findings highlight need to hold errant directors responsible

Directors who resign may escape liability for misconduct if application to declare them delinquent is not launched soon
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fuel industry against any move to lower petrol ...
National
2.
SA gets cold shoulder over efforts to mediate in ...
National
3.
SA to destroy Covid-19 shots worth R13m it cannot ...
National / Health
4.
No-confidence vote hangs like a sword of Damocles ...
National
5.
Estate agent watchdog suspended for pension ...
National

Related Articles

State considers special court to fast track corruption cases

National

Zondo report: Nedbank vows full co-operation over Acsa

National

Zondo recommends NPA charge Dudu Myeni for fraud and corruption

National

SAA and Transnet malaise expected in first part of state capture report

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.