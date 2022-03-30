Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Article on aviation authority touches a nerve

John Lamola’s appointment as SAA chair shows how little ANC cares about the country’s interests

30 March 2022 - 15:25
If the vitriol of John Lamola’s response to my article is anything to go by, it clearly touched a raw nerve (“Bigoted ideology at the base of attack on Civil Aviation Authority”, March 29).

He’s also wrong to accuse me of being a Cape-based secessionist. I live in Gauteng, where the potholes and degradation of the city serve to remind me of what happens when sectional political interests trump getting the job done properly.

Nothing better illustrates the ANC’s willingness to throw SA under the bus to reward its loyal cadres than his appointment as nonexecutive chair of the “new” SAA. The man who oversaw the decline of several state-owned enterprises, including Denel and the Airports Company SA (Acsa), has now been given a licence to fly SAA into a mountain.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

