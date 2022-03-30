LETTER: Far from parasites

I sat in a portfolio parliamentary meeting on Wednesday where the employment & labour minister spoke about the Compensation Fund, accusing the third party administrators who facilitate payment to services providers of being “parasites”.

He went on to say that he believes there is fraudulent activity, hence the need to try to cut out the third party administrators. When the minister was challenged on this he refused to apologise, but did not provide evidence to back his allegations.

In fact, the third party administrators are the only functional part of the Compensation Fund. If they were not there to challenge the fund and facilitate payments to service providers, the medical profession would probably not get paid at all.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

