Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Far from parasites

30 March 2022 - 15:16
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

I sat in a portfolio parliamentary meeting on Wednesday where the employment & labour minister spoke about the Compensation Fund, accusing the third party administrators who facilitate payment to services providers of being “parasites”.

He went on to say that he believes there is fraudulent activity, hence the need to try to cut out the third party administrators. When the minister was challenged on this he refused to apologise, but did not provide evidence to back his allegations.

In fact, the third party administrators are the only functional part of the Compensation Fund. If they were not there to challenge the fund and facilitate payments to service providers, the medical profession would probably not get paid at all.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Compensation Fund head defends plan to axe third-party administrators

Notice caused uproar as it effectively excludes administrators seen as essential to speeding up payments
National
1 week ago

UIF is paying out more than it is getting in

The auditor-general has expressed concern about the trend, which has emerged for the first time
National
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Five reject Proteas Test caps in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Withdrawals from pension funds is a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Our issues mostly stem from ANC ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Flattery gets you everywhere, even on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.