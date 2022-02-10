LETTER: An unfair divide

Neil Manthorp’s recent column refers (“Slowly but surely, Cricket SA’s tarnished reputation is being restored”, February 7).

Many conclusions drawn in the column are to be welcomed, including that the new board is setting the CSA on the path to renewal and that the CSA “is doing the right thing in the Boucher and Smith cases”.

However, the attempt by the column to draw a sharp divide between the board’s “non-independent members” and “independent members”, pouring scorn on the latter, is not sustainable.

The truth is that the 15 members of the board were unanimous in adopting the new CSA strategy built on the pillars of “Access, Inclusivity & Excellence”, and were unanimous in taking the decisions regarding [coach Mark] Boucher and [national director of cricket Graeme] Smith.

All 15 members of the board are truly committed to the best interests of cricket, and all have worked tirelessly — often late into the night — since being appointed in June 2021 to grapple with the many challenges facing us.

Attempting to divide the members of the board in the way the column did is not accurate or helpful.

Lawson Naidoo

Chair, Cricket SA board

