TAKING STOCK JARRED HOUSTON: Mine the valuation gap Greater scrutiny of holding companies' valuation has led to lessened appeal

Investment holding companies in SA have over the past few years gone from tax-efficient permanent capital vehicles that allowed for tremendous value creation, to the proverbial black sheep with many questioning their relevance in the present context.

The starting point for most holding company valuations is a sum-of-the-parts schedule or net asset values (NAV) of the underlying investments. Share prices can either trade above (premium) or below (discount) this published value. At present discounts to NAV are high relative to history and have generally trended wider after high-profile value destruction led to greater scrutiny being placed on valuations, capital allocation, debt levels and costs within structures. Changes to conglomerate regulations and tax treatment of unbundling assets has also led to their lessened appeal...