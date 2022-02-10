PODCAST | CSA says fair process is at heart of disciplinary action against Mark Boucher

As a result, Cricket SA appointed advocate Terry Motau SC as chair of the disciplinary hearing to test allegations of misconduct against the former Proteas wicketkeeper and current coach. The board said it was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors implicated in the SJN report, and the Boucher hearing was the first of those processes.

A charge sheet containing both the disciplinary charges against Boucher and his rights was made available to him on January 17 and the misconduct hearing is set to begin on May 16.

The board has said it remained mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensured fairness and due process in terms of SA’s constitution and labour legislation.