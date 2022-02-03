Mark Boucher calling Proteas players to testify is not an ideal situation, says Saca

Proteas players having to testify on behalf of besieged coach Mark Boucher is “not an ideal situation”, says the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke said the organisation will, however, leave it up to the players “to follow their conscience” on whether to agree or disagree to be called as witnesses to testify on behalf of the national team head coach.

Boucher was charged with gross misconduct last week, including allegations of racism against a teammate dating from his playing days two decades ago. He will face an independent disciplinary hearing in May where his estranged employer, Cricket SA, will argue for dismissal.

The charges emanate from a report from Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings in December which found Boucher engaged in racist behaviour by his participation in an overtly racist song that referred to Paul Adams as “a brown shit” during the team’s fines meetings when the two were Proteas teammates.

Boucher initially denied any involvement but later changed his tune in the face of a public and media outcry. He responded in an affidavit to the SJN in which he said he “deeply regrets and apologises for the part I played in joining in my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames”.

The SJN report concluded that his response showed a “lack of sensitivity and understanding of the racist undertones” and that he is “apathetic towards diversity and transformation”. It recommended that Cricket SA institute an independent disciplinary committee to investigate further.

Cricket SA subsequently charged Boucher, who will appear at hearings to be chaired by Terry Motau from May 16 to 20.

Boucher indicated to Motau when his legal team met Cricket SA’s lawyers in a pre-hearing last week to agree on dates that he intends to call some Proteas players to testify on his behalf.

Saca has not commented publicly on the SJN report since its release in December, until Thursday when BusinessLIVE inquired about the union position. Breetzke said the organisation has consistently stated that cricket has no place for racism and discrimination and supported the independent enquiry against Boucher.

“The allegations of racism against the coach of the Proteas men’s team are extremely serious,” said Breetzke. “It is therefore imperative the allegations be tested in a fair and objective disciplinary process.”

There are concerns that the players should not be dragged to the hearings to defend Boucher and that the move has the potential to create conflict and disharmony within the team environment.

Another concern is that players will be placed in a Catch-22 situation in which they will be doomed if they agree to testify, and doomed if they don’t.

“So, players being called to testify in an internal disciplinary matter is not an ideal situation,” Breetzke said. “However, Saca supports the right of players to follow their conscience and testify on behalf of Mark Boucher or Cricket SA if they are called to do so.”