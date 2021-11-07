LETTER: Municipalities should appoint qualified officials

Now that the elections are over, the real work begins. The main task concerns human resources since the dominant partisan politics of our country has favoured the politically connected over competent, experienced, trained individuals, resulting in the collapse of public institutions.

The public can protest day in, day out over a lack of or poor services, but the onus is on the political party or coalition of parties that win power to raise the bar regarding the requirements for employment in critical positions in municipalities.

Many municipalities have suffered institutional memory loss. Many senior managers in municipalities are new to local government, with no insight, background or experience of what they are supposed to do, be it maintenance of parks, gardens and cemeteries, community safety, local economic development, urban planning, road and storm water infrastructure management, electricity and water provision, environmental protection, natural resources management or waste management.

Yet SA is well endowed with high-calibre people who are adequately trained, qualified, competent and have experience and expertise in critical fields. It is just a matter of scouting for and recruiting the right candidates for the job.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.