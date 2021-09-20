LETTER: Suspended Tshwane official a joke

I refer to the appalling matter of the government employee in Tshwane who has been suspended for two years on full monthly pay of R167,713 (“Tshwane defends decision on manager’s two-year, full-pay suspension”, September 16).

I have arbitrated many Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and bargaining council disputes, and the issue is crisp. He should have been given three days to produce his professed qualifications, failing which he should have been charged at a disciplinary hearing with fraudulent misrepresentation.

Thereafter he should have been summarily dismissed (without notice pay) and advised of his right to refer his case to the CCMA. His employers should then have laid civil and criminal charges against him to recover every cent of taxpayer money paid to him.

The bungling deployed cadre managers who still employ him should also be summarily dismissed for gross incompetence.

Dr Alec Wainwright

Saxonwold

