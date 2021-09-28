LETTER: ANC’s mea culpa rings hollow

The ANC election manifesto is replete with mea culpas for the poor, sometimes nonexistent, services in ANC-led municipalities. President Cyril Ramaphosa must believe this will enthuse those who have registered (only 60% of adults) to vote for his party.

But we have heard all this before: that the governing party will ensure competence and accountability. Why believe him now? What would energise voters would be if he were to say: “We will appoint the best person — white or black.”

Why does he not say this? The vast majority of voters (but not, of course, the elite cadres) want the best, not the blackest.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

