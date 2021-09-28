Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s mea culpa rings hollow

A shift away from cadre deployment to appointment on merit would impress voters

28 September 2021 - 17:42
The ANC election manifesto is replete with mea culpas for the poor, sometimes nonexistent, services in ANC-led municipalities. President Cyril Ramaphosa must believe this will enthuse those who have registered (only 60% of adults) to vote for his party.

But we have heard all this before: that the governing party will ensure competence and accountability. Why believe him now? What would energise voters would be if he were to say: “We will appoint the best person — white or black.”

Why does he not say this? The vast majority of voters (but not, of course, the elite cadres) want the best, not the blackest.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

Ramaphosa optimistic despite ANC’s ‘mistakes and wrongdoing’

The president asks for a second chance for the party as he reveals its manifesto ahead of the local government polls
National
21 hours ago

Major parties in high gear to woo voters ahead of local elections

A quarter of the ANC candidates are under the age of 30 as the party looks to impress more than 433,000 new voters
Politics
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Election campaigning kicks into high gear

The ANC and IFP are set to launch their manifestos this week
Politics
2 days ago

Parties battle for Gauteng in local government polls

Metros and local councils in the country's economic hub will be one of the main battlegrounds
Politics
2 days ago
