PODCAST | Growth of SA’s junior mining sector in focus

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mihlali Sitefane, founder of law firm Sitef & Co

21 May 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Mihlali Sitefane, founder of law firm, Sitef & Co. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mining’s Junior Indaba is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mihlali Sitefane, founder of law firm Sitef & Co.

Sitefane, who specialises in mining, environmental, energy and corporate law, helps to distinguish between the Mining Indaba and the Junior Indaba. 

She says the Junior Indaba brings together junior miners, investors, government representatives and industry experts, offering a platform for candid discussions about the challenges and opportunities within the junior mining and exploration sector.

Sitefane also helps to define what is meant by “junior mining” and the growth of the sector in SA. 

The discussion includes: distinguishing between the Mining Indaba and the Junior Indaba; Sitef & Co’s business model; opportunities for mining in SA; and challenges facing small players in the sector. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

