NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Bits are in pieces
Analogue computing makes a surprising comeback
21 May 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: February 18 2028
While fashion operates in cycles, technology inevitably moves forward. Copper wires gave way to glass fibre, landlines were replaced by cellphones, and the horse and cart was ousted by the motor car. But within certain niches, technology can behave a bit more like fashion and make a remarkable return...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.