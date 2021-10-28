Features / Cover Story Making municipalities work: two tales of success In a municipal landscape of pervasive failure and underperformance, Midvaal and Senqu are two of very few standout stars. Their municipal managers tell the FM how they work ... B L Premium

The Midvaal municipal offices in Meyerton aren’t flashy — but they’re neat, and they’re surrounded by an invitingly green, well-kept lawn and garden. In part, that’s due to the efforts of Solly Mosidi, acting municipal manager of the DA-governed Gauteng municipality.

"The first impression you get when you go to the municipal buildings is important," says Mosidi, who’s worked in the municipal administration for nine years, the past three as acting manager. But it’s not just about aesthetics. "If the municipality cannot take care of its main surroundings, how will it be able to take care of the rest of the municipality?" he asks...