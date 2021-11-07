MICHAEL MORRIS: Wild dogs have sniffed the ANC’s weaknesses and are rightly closing in

Battered South Africans could be forgiven for willing the leaders of the major parties to heed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s avuncular plea to “put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, co-operation and common purpose”.

This, he suggested, was an essential condition “[if] we are to make this a new and better era”. After all, he went on, “we all want the same thing: to better the lives of the South African people. We need to strengthen the trust between citizens and elected representatives through competence, integrity, performance and delivery.”

Yet, as the unmistakable backdrop to last week’s election was the 2024 national poll, the pressing issue before the country is not an insufficient commitment to the common purpose — and whatever teamwork might be counted on to glue it all together — but the sharp disagreement on what the common purpose actually is.

That the ANC last week lost the national majority for the first time since 1994 reflects the scale of the loss of faith in what the governing party regards as the “common purpose”. The point is, we don’t all want the same thing — even if we do all want “competence, integrity, performance and delivery”, and indeed even a sense of the country working co-operatively towards achieving stability, growth, prosperity and optimism.

None of this is possible as long as the core policy orientation remains intact: overweening statism; cadre deployment; race-based “transformation” measures; ideological hostility to the private sector; corrupting patronage networks; and the reliance on redistributive measures in the vain and contradictory hope of generating wealth and wellbeing.