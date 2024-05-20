State to weigh options after bid to appeal load-shedding ruling fails
High court confirms order to provide uninterrupted power supply to public institutions such as schools and hospitals
The government is awaiting legal advice after it failed on Friday in its application for leave to appeal a ruling that instructed it to provide uninterrupted power supply to public institutions such as schools and hospitals, even during load-shedding.
During a briefing on Monday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that while government agreed that load-shedding breached several constitutional rights, especially as this related to the services that should be supplied by schools, hospitals and police stations, exempting all such institutions from load-shedding could be “expensive and unsustainable”...
