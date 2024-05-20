Jacob Zuma off list but will be on ballot paper
IEC able to press ahead with final arrangements after top court ruling
20 May 2024 - 10:49
UPDATED 20 May 2024 - 22:40
Former president Jacob Zuma’s hopes of returning to the National Assembly were dashed by the Constitutional Court on Monday, when it ruled he was not eligible to be an MP, nine days before the watershed 2024 national and provincial elections.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said it would comply with the apex court’s ruling...
