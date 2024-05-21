TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Anglo defence puts shareholders in a value dilemma
The decision isn’t just about numbers; it’s about trust in a vision and the appetite for risk
21 May 2024 - 05:00
The corporate dance of offers and counter-proposals between BHP and Anglo American has set a stage that’s as much about strategic foresight as it is about the immediate lure of wealth.
At the heart of the debate among the shareholders, watching from the wings waiting to see how their interests will be served, lies a fundamental question: should Anglo investors accept the immediate gratification of BHP’s R700bn-plus all-paper bid or place their bets on their company’s coherently laid-out promise of a more rewarding future? ..
