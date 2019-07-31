LETTER: One-and-a-half cheers for land panel

The new proposals on property rights and land expropriation make it clear that the process will be tightly controlled, and this will go far to eliminate fears of disorder. There are nevertheless still concerns about expropriation without compensation, even if executed on a limited scale.

It is encouraging that the panel of experts agreed that the reasons for the slow pace of land reform relate to administration failures and that better processes are needed rather than dangerous shortcuts.

We are particularly pleased that measures will be instituted to limit corruption and ensure that redistributed land goes to those who work for it and not to a new elite.

Also pleasing was the recommendation that land owned by state entities can be expropriated without compensation. This is particularly important in a place such as Cape Town, with its extensive tracts of underused military land. It also makes sense because it will relieve the defence force of maintenance costs.

The proposed expropriation of land held purely for speculative purposes, however, remains a concern. The issue here is who decides. The owner may well have bought the land to provide for future expansion but has put the project on hold because of the sluggish economy. Officials may argue that this is just an excuse and that the land should be expropriated without compensation. How will the decision be made and by whom?

There is also a potential problem with “abandoned buildings” in cities. These may well be buildings hijacked by criminals and were only abandoned by the owners because they failed to get the necessary support from the country’s law enforcement agencies. Again, this is difficult territory since the original owners may have right on their side.

The report still has to be turned into legislation and we would like to see proper appeal processes built in, as well as access to the courts to ensure that property rights are fully protected.

Geoff Jacobs

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry