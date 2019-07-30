National

News Leader

WATCH: Why land reform cannot be delayed any longer

Bulelwa Mabasa from the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture talks to Business Day TV

30 July 2019 - 08:24 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Image:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel on land reform and agriculture has said that land reform cannot be postponed any longer.

The panel was appointed in September 2018 and has released its final report looking into who should benefit, what land can be expropriated and when expropriation with or without compensation should be applicable.

Business Day TV sat down with Bulelwa Mabasa, who is a member of the advisory panel, for a detailed look at the recommendations that have been made to fast-track the country’s land reform policy. ​

Bulelwa Mabasa from the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture talks to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

