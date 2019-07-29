National ADVISORY PANEL Land panel affirms property rights, limits expropriation BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel on land reform and agriculture — appointed to advise him on the politically charged land question — has strongly affirmed property rights as a cornerstone of the constitution while recommending that expropriation of land without compensation can occur in tightly defined circumstances.

The majority of the panel agreed that it is necessary to amend the constitution to make explicit the grounds for expropriation without compensation, although some panellists say that the constitution does not stand in the way of implementing land reform.