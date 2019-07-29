ADVISORY PANEL
Land panel affirms property rights, limits expropriation
29 July 2019 - 05:10
UPDATED 29 July 2019 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel on land reform and agriculture — appointed to advise him on the politically charged land question — has strongly affirmed property rights as a cornerstone of the constitution while recommending that expropriation of land without compensation can occur in tightly defined circumstances.
The majority of the panel agreed that it is necessary to amend the constitution to make explicit the grounds for expropriation without compensation, although some panellists say that the constitution does not stand in the way of implementing land reform.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.