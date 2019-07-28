National

Presidential land advisory panel delivers final report

28 July 2019 - 13:35 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

The presidential expert advisory panel on land reform and agriculture has detailed the circumstances under which expropriation without compensation could be applicable in its final report which was tabled in cabinet last week.

The report was released at a media briefing on Sunday. Not all panel members agreed with all the recommendations,

The panel was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the Inter Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and to advise it on a broad range of policy matters associated with land reform, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support. The independent panel’s report is merely advisory and the government can pick and choose which recommendations to implement.

Parliament’s constitutional committee was tasked with amending section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation. It was agreed that the  constitution would be amended. The policy of  expropriation without compensation became the policy position of the governing party after its adoption at the ANC’s 2017 December national conference.

Dr Vuyo Mahlati, chair of the panel, said the panel had offered a proposal for a constitutional amendment, as it may be necessary in limited circumstances.

She said the state was already empowered to expropriate land, but it required just and equitable compensation.

She said there were different views about the necessity of amending the constitution, and that the majority of the panel had advised that compensation may be zero in circumstances that require this.

The panel's report itself gives details as to the circumstances in which expropriation without compensation could be applied.

The report said that expropriation without compensation was  understood to be one of several targeted land acquisition strategies, and that it may commence immediately under specified conditions identified for “nil” compensation, including but not limited to: abandoned land; hopelessly indebted land; land held purely for speculative purposes; land held by state entities and not utilised; land obtained through criminal activity; land already occupied and used by labour tenants and former labour tenants; informal settlement areas;  inner city buildings with absentee landlords; land donations (as a form of expropriation without compensation); and farm equity schemes.

The panel’s understanding was that nationalisation was not allowed under the constitution.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Ministers instructed to study report on land reform

Jackson Mthembu says the report makes findings on the status quo and recommendations about historical land distribution imbalances
National
3 days ago

Expropriation without compensation law likely to be finalised in 2020

Multiparty ad hoc committee to go ahead with legislation amending section 25 of the constitution or the property clause
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
NHI pilot projects reveal deep problems
National
2.
Presidential land advisory panel delivers final ...
National
3.
Helen Zille joins the Institute of Race Relations
National
4.
NHI needs political will to succeed, says Zweli ...
National / Health

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Lower-cost housing finance needs to be more readily available

Opinion / Columnists

Rational resource nationalism is not about nationalisation

Opinion

LUMKILE MONDI: Mavuso and BLSA will have to get out of the boardroom to create ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.