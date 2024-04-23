NPA offers carrot to firms accused of corruption
National Prosecuting Authority can offer dispute resolution to dodgy firms
23 April 2024 - 05:00
Companies implicated in corrupt activities in SA will now have the option to settle matters with law enforcement agencies via alternative dispute resolution mechanisms without facing criminal charges, in a first for the country.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday released the long-awaited corporate alternative resolution directive (C-ADR), which is meant to guide prosecutors on what to consider when engaging companies looking to escape criminal charges...
