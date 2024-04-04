EDITORIAL: SABC’s funding solution
Broadcaster forced to go it alone after the government has repeatedly failed to find a solution
04 April 2024 - 05:00
The government’s failure to establish a funding model for the financially insolvent SABC to carry out its public service mandate has prompted the public broadcaster to craft a five-year corporate plan that relies on its own revenue-generating activities.
The plan is an ambitious, risky and seemingly improbable one which if successful would address what has brought the SABC to near financial collapse over many years: the funding of about R2bn a year of its public service mandate, which is to inform, educate and entertain the citizenry as required of public broadcasters. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.