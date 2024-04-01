SABC plans to go it alone without state funding
But the broadcaster’s future strategy is said to be high risk for its financial sustainability
01 April 2024 - 18:16
The commercially insolvent SABC has developed a five-year strategy that assumes it survives on its own without any funding from the fiscus, the public broadcaster’s chair, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, has told parliament.
The strategy bets that the SABC can generate enough income on its own to fund its public service mandate — at a cost of about R2bn a year — to inform, educate and entertain the country’s citizenry in all official languages. ..
