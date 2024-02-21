Treasury cuts communications department budget by almost R730m
21 February 2024 - 22:13
In a move signalling a tightening on government spending, the department of communications & digital technologies has had its spending cut by almost R730m, the 2024 national budget shows.
The Budget Review for 2024 shows that the department, led by minister Mondli Gungubele, has had reductions amounting to R727.9m instituted over the medium term, broken into R415m in 2024/25, R153.7m in 2025/26 and R159.2m for 2026/27. The cuts are mainly on transfers and subsidies, capital assets, and goods and services...
