EDITORIAL: Western Cape wins from tourism influx
16 February 2024 - 05:00
The SA tourism and hospitality sectors have bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Western Cape showing strong growth and Cape Town benefiting from new direct flights from the US.
Stats SA figures showed that SA received more than 7.5-million international travellers in the year to November, with tourist arrivals from the Americas growing 44% compared to the year before, while the Western Cape’s October tourism report for 2023 indicated a 57% increase in international passenger traffic...
