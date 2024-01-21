Tourists flock to Western Cape

The Western Cape — particularly Cape Town — saw record-breaking tourism activity in December.
A monthly tourism report compiled by the Western Cape government’s trade, investment and tourism promotion agency, Wesgro, shows more than 400,000 people visited the Western Cape in December.
Notably, in Cape Town the Table Mountain National Park registered growth of 21.9% in December from the previous year, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden saw an increase of 5.5% and Robben Island of 2.8% during the same period.
Other Western Cape regional attractions such as the Harold Porter National Botanical Garden, Cape Agulhas Lighthouse, Arniston Hotel & Spa, !Khwa ttu, Shipwreck Museum and Panthera Africa cumulatively recorded a foot count of nearly 20,000 visitors.
“Our expectations of a record-breaking summer season have been realised. This is excellent news for our provincial economy and for the hundreds of thousands of jobs supported by tourism in the province,” provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities Mireille Wenger said in a statement.
The report also shows that Cape Town International Airport’s international terminal saw 17% year-on-year growth in December, while for the full year the international terminal registered a 48% growth in relation to 2022, with 2.8-million two-way international passengers. It is another record-breaker, surpassing the previous benchmark of 2.6-million passengers recorded in 2019.
“Cape Town International Airport smashed all previous monthly records, processing an astounding 317,000 two-way international passengers. This is the highest monthly total of passengers in history, surpassing the previous high of 290,000 passengers processed in January 2020,” Wenger said.
The latest data also shows that George airport’s passenger numbers grew a notable 31% year on year in December, with more than 83,000 passengers travelling through the airport, which points to a strong recovery of domestic travel to the Garden Route.
Tourists flock to Western Cape
The Western Cape — particularly Cape Town — saw record-breaking tourism activity in December.
A monthly tourism report compiled by the Western Cape government’s trade, investment and tourism promotion agency, Wesgro, shows more than 400,000 people visited the Western Cape in December.
Notably, in Cape Town the Table Mountain National Park registered growth of 21.9% in December from the previous year, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden saw an increase of 5.5% and Robben Island of 2.8% during the same period.
Other Western Cape regional attractions such as the Harold Porter National Botanical Garden, Cape Agulhas Lighthouse, Arniston Hotel & Spa, !Khwa ttu, Shipwreck Museum and Panthera Africa cumulatively recorded a foot count of nearly 20,000 visitors.
“Our expectations of a record-breaking summer season have been realised. This is excellent news for our provincial economy and for the hundreds of thousands of jobs supported by tourism in the province,” provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities Mireille Wenger said in a statement.
The report also shows that Cape Town International Airport’s international terminal saw 17% year-on-year growth in December, while for the full year the international terminal registered a 48% growth in relation to 2022, with 2.8-million two-way international passengers. It is another record-breaker, surpassing the previous benchmark of 2.6-million passengers recorded in 2019.
“Cape Town International Airport smashed all previous monthly records, processing an astounding 317,000 two-way international passengers. This is the highest monthly total of passengers in history, surpassing the previous high of 290,000 passengers processed in January 2020,” Wenger said.
The latest data also shows that George airport’s passenger numbers grew a notable 31% year on year in December, with more than 83,000 passengers travelling through the airport, which points to a strong recovery of domestic travel to the Garden Route.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Partnership helps Cape Town set record for foreign tourists
The value of guarding Cape Agulhas’ precious natural resources
Spear hails Western Cape infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.