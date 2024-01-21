SA trade conditions tick up as trade and tourism improve
Respondents in Sacci survey see conditions as fragile, with only 43% expecting improvements in coming months
21 January 2024 - 16:04
Trade conditions in SA improved slightly in December, positively affected by foreign trade and inward tourism, the latest trade conditions survey of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) shows.
But poor overall demand, power outages and exchange rate fluctuations continue to stifle economic prospects, the survey shows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.