Despite the lingering effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, things seem to be improving as African travel sits at 96% of pre-Covid-19 levels. Business Day TV caught up with minister of tourism Patricia de Lille to discuss some of the government’s initiatives to assist the industry.
WATCH: African travel continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic
Business Day TV speaks to the minister of tourism, Patricia de Lille
