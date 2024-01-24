World / Africa

WATCH: African travel continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic

Business Day TV speaks to the minister of tourism, Patricia de Lille

24 January 2024 - 19:02
Picture: NICHOLAS YELL
Picture: NICHOLAS YELL

Despite the lingering effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, things seem to be improving as African travel sits at 96% of pre-Covid-19 levels. Business Day TV caught up with minister of tourism Patricia de Lille to discuss some of the government’s initiatives to assist the industry.

