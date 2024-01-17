CHRIS GILMOUR: SA tourism sector proves its worth
Visitors from the US, the UK and Germany, with their hard currencies, remain the mainstay of the industry
Last year was a really good one for the global tourism industry, with international travel returning close to levels last seen just before the pandemic. Inbound international travel to SA was no exception, with visitors enticed by outstanding scenery and a weak rand, which makes the country an exceptionally cheap destination for most foreigners.
Even Eskom’s load-shedding and the high crime rate didn’t deter foreign travellers. And there can be little doubt that the Springboks’ success in the Rugby World Cup in October lifted the country’s profile. This year looks set to build on that success and the turnaround at JSE-listed hotel chains such as City Lodge Hotel Group and Southern Sun should continue...
