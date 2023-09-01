EDITORIAL: More accountants, please
The dearth of CAs at Transnet is both the cause and effect of institutional dysfunction
01 September 2023 - 05:00
It is good that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is on the prowl for accountants to work at the highest levels of Transnet, but it’s worrying that it takes an investor the size of Futuregrowth Asset Management to complain about it first.
Futuregrowth recently bemoaned the dearth of accountants not only on the board of Transnet, but also on its audit committee, which is staffed with a mix of engineers and finance experts. “As investors, we would prefer more representation of suitably qualified accountants on the board, given the complexity and size of Transnet,” the asset manager said...
