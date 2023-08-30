Expansion of harbours to ease motor companies’ woes
30 August 2023 - 20:00
Planned expansions to SA harbours should ease the frustration of motor companies complaining about their poor service, Transnet CEO Portia Derby said on Wednesday.
However, she said efforts to improve freight rail services between Johannesburg and Durban, which handles most of SA’s automotive trade, continued to be undone by uncontrolled electric-cable theft. ..
