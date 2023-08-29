Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The creation of jobs is blocked by a government that has over-regulated the economy
Bill proposes disclosure of the highest- and lowest-paid employees and gives shareholders more say in firms’ remuneration policies
ActionSA says the DA is refusing to put the interests of the multiparty charter and Joburg’s residents ahead of its own
CEO Neal Froneman says regional factors in the miner’s operating jurisdictions are posing significant challenges
While Brics finance ministers did not explicitly endorse the idea of a common currency, they promoted the use of local currencies in trade among the member countries
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Russell Young, cloud solution architect at Trend Micro
US commerce secretary visits Beijing in bid to strengthen communications
Coach has taken some satisfaction at the manner in which his signingare show signs of settling
Cyberattack ruled unlikely as world’s biggest-selling automaker shuts all 14 of its domestic plants
Transnet is suing Sasol and TotalEnergies for R1.3bn. The state-owned freight and ports company is accusing the firms of short-paying tariffs.
Business Day TV discussed the story in detail with Business Day's Kabelo Khumalo.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Transnet sues Sasol and TotalEnergies
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Kabelo Khumalo
Transnet is suing Sasol and TotalEnergies for R1.3bn. The state-owned freight and ports company is accusing the firms of short-paying tariffs.
Business Day TV discussed the story in detail with Business Day's Kabelo Khumalo.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.