WATCH: Transnet sues Sasol and TotalEnergies

29 August 2023 - 16:39 Business Day TV
File picture: WALDO SWIEGERS.
Transnet is suing Sasol and TotalEnergies for R1.3bn. The state-owned freight and ports company is accusing the firms of short-paying tariffs.

Business Day TV discussed the story in detail with Business Day's Kabelo Khumalo.

