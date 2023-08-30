Investor worries about skills gap in Transnet’s audit committee
Pravin Gordhan is on the hunt for chartered accountants to add to the board
Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of SA’s biggest institutional investors in the bond market, has raised concern about the composition of Transnet’s audit committee, particularly the lack of chartered accountants, which it says flies in the face of good corporate governance as stipulated in the King IV report.
The newly constituted audit committee is chaired by Refilwe Buthelezi, an engineer. Other members are Dipak Patel, a chemical engineer; Busisa Jiya, whose expertise includes asset management and banking; Boitumelo Sedupane, whose forte is human resources and training; and Martin Debel, a maritime specialist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.