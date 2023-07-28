EDITORIAL: Lessons of the Putin debacle
Pretoria needs to show that it has learnt its lessons
28 July 2023 - 05:00
The Vladimir Putin and Lady R debacles have revealed a deadly cocktail of incompetence, lack of diplomatic skills and wavering commitment to principle in the conduct of foreign policy by government.
For months, culminating in the announcement that the Russian president will not attend a summit in SA next month, Pretoria has been trying to dig itself out of a diplomatic hole it created. This was after two separate but related developments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.