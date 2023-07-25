SA fears hostile moves in US over its ties with Russia
SA to host Agoa Forum in November
25 July 2023 - 05:00
The government has warned that US legislators hostile to Pretoria could use the upcoming African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum to highlight the country’s relationship with Russia and China to potentially exclude it from the preferential access to US markets that SA currently enjoys.
The Agoa Forum is scheduled to be hosted by SA in November, shortly after the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) trade bloc holds its summit in Johannesburg where the emerging markets group is expected to continue to ramp up its bid to counter Western hegemony...
