EXCLUSIVE: SA asks US for early Agoa extension
Deal would provide certainty for investors and encourage them to invest more in the continent, says Ebrahim Patel
26 July 2023 - 05:00
SA has asked the US to consider an early extension to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), saying this would provide certainty for investors and encourage them to commit additional investment on the continent.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said the expeditious renewal trade agreement, which gives SA and other sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to US markets, would be beneficial not only for SA, but also Africa’s industrialisation...
