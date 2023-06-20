Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
When Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine a year ago, he travelled with a party of seven and had a dozen discreetly armed Australian special forces soldiers on the ground to ensure his safety, Australian media reported. Like our own president Cyril Ramaphosa, he entered the Ukraine from Poland on an armoured train, closely guarded by those countries’ forces.
It is a random example. But it raises the question of why Ramaphosa’s personal protection services, led by Wally Rhoode, felt the need to dispatch a plane carrying 120 officers and several crates of heavy weaponry to Europe to keep an eye on the president. ..
EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no favours
