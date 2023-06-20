Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no favours

The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand

BL Premium
20 June 2023 - 05:01

When Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine a year ago, he travelled with a party of seven and had a dozen discreetly armed Australian special forces soldiers on the ground to ensure his safety, Australian media reported. Like our own president Cyril Ramaphosa, he entered the Ukraine from Poland on an armoured train, closely guarded by those countries’ forces. 

It is a random example. But it raises the question of why Ramaphosa’s personal protection services, led by Wally Rhoode, felt the need to dispatch a plane carrying 120 officers and several crates of heavy weaponry to Europe to keep an eye on the president.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.