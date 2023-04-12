EDITORIAL: End of platinum poker game

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The case heads to court in June
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
It’s annoying to see companies pull a material adverse change clause, a standard get-out-of-deal-free card in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) that allows buyers to withdraw from deals without penalty.
But the leadership team of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) must have been pleased when Northam Platinum decided to drop out of the race with larger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) to buy RBPlat, coveted for its shallow high-grade resource.
That is not to say the tug-of-war has not been good for RBPlat’s shareholders, who have been watching in delight over the past year as the share price of their company fared better than everything else in the industry. The stock is down just 12% over the past year, a least-bad performance compared with a 24%-50% slump suffered by top-tier rivals.
Even so, the tussle had RBPlat in a shadow of uncertainty, placing CEO Steve Phiri in a tricky position to draw up long-term growth strategies and leading to a punishing brain drain.
Perhaps the happiest bunch in the saga are the shareholders of Northam, the share price of which skyrocketed as much as 19% shortly after the announcement.
Some investors in Northam have been reluctant to back the deal, rightly anxious that CEO Paul Dunne risked running a big tab on a transaction that lacks obvious strategic merits in comparison with Implats.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: End of platinum poker game
The certainty after Northam Platinum withdrew from the race with Implats for RBPlat is probably a good thing
It’s annoying to see companies pull a material adverse change clause, a standard get-out-of-deal-free card in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) that allows buyers to withdraw from deals without penalty.
But the leadership team of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) must have been pleased when Northam Platinum decided to drop out of the race with larger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) to buy RBPlat, coveted for its shallow high-grade resource.
That is not to say the tug-of-war has not been good for RBPlat’s shareholders, who have been watching in delight over the past year as the share price of their company fared better than everything else in the industry. The stock is down just 12% over the past year, a least-bad performance compared with a 24%-50% slump suffered by top-tier rivals.
Even so, the tussle had RBPlat in a shadow of uncertainty, placing CEO Steve Phiri in a tricky position to draw up long-term growth strategies and leading to a punishing brain drain.
Perhaps the happiest bunch in the saga are the shareholders of Northam, the share price of which skyrocketed as much as 19% shortly after the announcement.
Some investors in Northam have been reluctant to back the deal, rightly anxious that CEO Paul Dunne risked running a big tab on a transaction that lacks obvious strategic merits in comparison with Implats.
Impala Platinum keeps hopes alive for RBPlat as rival Northam Platinum bows out
Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat
Implats extends its takeover offer for RBPlat by yet another month
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks becoming a failed state
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Impala Platinum keeps hopes alive for RBPlat as rival Northam Platinum bows out
Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.