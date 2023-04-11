March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Horse racing enthusiast and private equity investor Greg Bortz now owns 53.65% of Grand Parade Investments (GPI), which was started as an empowerment gaming company and BEE partner to Sun International.
Bortz said the company is now a “pure play gaming asset” — which owns 30% of Sun Slots — a firm with limited payout gaming machines, a 15.1% interest in gaming and leisure group SunWest, which owns GrandWest Casino, a 15.1% interest in Golden Valley Casino in Worcester and two commercial properties...
Greg Bortz nabs 53% of initial BEE project Grand Parade
Company is now a ‘pure play gaming asset, says private equity investor
