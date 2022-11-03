The US Federal Reserve says its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise even further
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
It’s tempting to cheer without too much interrogation the government’s firm line on constraining the relentless hunger of SA’s public sector wage bill.
Certainly, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s unilateral announcement that public sector workers can expect a 3% cost-of-living increase for the coming year sends a strong message to global markets about the country’s seriousness in addressing constraints on the fiscus...
EDITORIAL: Nuance needed in trimming public sector wage bill
