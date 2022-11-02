Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
We are living in an era of radical new financial concepts, and cookie-cutter regulation only reduces choices by investors, businesses and intermediaries.
Roads agency’s supply chain management and procurement policies must also be scrutinised by exernal experts, Treasury says
Leader Velenkosini Hlabisa attributes the party’s by-election successes to understanding the needs of people
Danish shipping giant CEO Søren Skou sees ‘plenty of dark clouds on the horizon’
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
After being left out of the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad because he is “too young”, teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis says he has always been ready to do the job
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tabled in parliament last week by finance minister Enoch Godongwana lacks credibility and is unreliable, the Public Economy Project at Wits University told MPs on Wednesday.
The project led by the former head of Treasury's budget office, Michael Sachs, is part of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the university...
MTBPS lacks credibility and is unreliable, MPs told
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
