National

MTBPS lacks credibility and is unreliable, MPs told

The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS

02 November 2022 - 16:03 Linda Ensor

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tabled in parliament last week by finance minister Enoch Godongwana lacks credibility and is unreliable, the Public Economy Project at Wits University told MPs on Wednesday.

The project led by the former head of Treasury's budget office, Michael Sachs, is part of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the university...

