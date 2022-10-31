×

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why Godongwana was not throwing his hat into the air

The medium-term budget would be more credible if the underlying assumptions were more realistic

31 October 2022 - 13:40

As a finance minister presenting a budget that showed SA is on the brink of attaining debt stabilisation — the holy grail of fiscal consolidation — two years ahead of schedule, you’d have thought Enoch Godongwana would be tossing his feathered fedora into the air.

Strangely, the finance minister was subdued last week on budget day. Maybe it was the EFF posters calling him a pervert that soured his mood, or perhaps he was just exhausted from fending off the demands of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and dodging the threat of a public sector strike...

