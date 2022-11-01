Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The oil giant joins the results bonanza as it reports record cash flow of $45bn
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
Four more public service unions were issued with strike certificates yesterday after marathon talks failed to break the wage deadlock at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC), bringing the country a step closer to debilitating strike action that could cripple government services.
The strike certificates effectively give the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), and Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa) the right to give the employer a seven-day notice of their intention to embark on industrial action...
Public sector wage strike looms after conciliation talks collapse
Nearly 800,000 state workers prepare to down tools as strike certificates issued
