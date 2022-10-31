Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
Healthcare expenditure patterns began to normalise in 2021 and the industry closed the year with record-high solvency ratio
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Revenue from continuing operations of the human resources company rises 3.18% to R5.86bn
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
SPONSORED | Sector faces added challenges of aging infrastructure, systems needing integration, manual processes and increasingly complex environments
More than 130 have died in poor African countries where many lack quick access to health facilities or are unaware of the dangers
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Countries will recommit and renegotiate their own climate goals and the contributions they can make to helping other countries achieve theirs at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27), which will get under way in one week’s time in Egypt.
Africa is hosting this significant summit for the first time. African governments, business leaders and climate (and fossil fuel) activists hope the event’s location will amplify Africa’s demands. ..
COP27
EDITORIAL: Our ambitious climate goals must be backed up by solid action
